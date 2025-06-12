Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash: Why Take Off Is The Most Dangerous Flight Phase

The Ahmedabad plane crash has raised a serious question: Was it happened due to negligence, a technical fault, or something else entirely? You may also be wondering the same. But the biggest question being asked about this incident is: How did the plane crash right after takeoff To understand this, you should watch the video of the plane crash carefully.

In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed the flight crash in detail.

In the video, you can first see the aircraft taking off from the airport. If you look closely, the front part of the plane—known as the nose—starts to lift upward, but within a second, it dips downward, and with a loud crash, the plane goes down.

This takeoff phase is considered the most critical stage of any flight. Why is it said to be so? It’s important for you to understand. According to aviation experts:

During takeoff, the aircraft engines operate at full speed, which puts stress on the aircraft's systems. This stress increases the risk of engine failure or a loss of control. If the aircraft goes out of control at high speed, it becomes very difficult to stabilize it again. While taking off, the plane is still in a controlled environment, but once airborne, it enters an uncontrolled environment, which can negatively affect the aircraft’s performance.

Another major factor during takeoff is the weight of the aircraft, which can affect flight performance. Let’s break this down:

When a plane is being prepared for flight, its fuel tanks are full. A Boeing Dreamliner can be filled with 125,000 liters of fuel, which weighs around 100,000 kilograms. The crashed aircraft had 242 passengers onboard. If we assume the average weight of a passenger is 70 kg, that adds up to 16,940 kg. A Dreamliner can also carry up to 10,000 kg of cargo. The aircraft's own weight is about 115,000 kg.

Adding all this together, a Boeing Dreamliner typically carries a total takeoff weight of 225,000 to 242,000 kilograms.

This is known in technical terms as Maximum Takeoff Weight. If the plane fails to achieve the required lift-off speed at this weight, it could lead to a crash. And if the aircraft is overweight—i.e., heavier than the maximum limit—that too could be a cause of a crash during takeoff.

According to a study, 14% of plane crashes worldwide occur right after takeoff.

* Of those crashes during takeoff:

50% are due to pilot error

20% due to technical faults

10% due to bad weather

And about 12% due to poor maintenance

The Ahmedabad plane crash also happened during takeoff. The airline has begun an investigation, and it will examine all the factors we've just discussed.