Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigators Find Cockpit Voice Recorder, Crucial For...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 shortly after its takeoff has shocked the nation and claimed 270 lives. However, in a crucial development, the Cockpit Voice Recorder has been found.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. PK Mishra, on Sunday, visited the site of the crash.

Why Is Voice Recorder Crucial?

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office, the officials have confirmed the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder.

The recovery of the voice recorder is crucial for the investigation, as it could help determine the cause of the ill-fated crash.

Black Boxes Of Air India Flight

As per reports, the second black box of the flight AI-171 was also found. Earlier, the first black box was recovered from the roof of the crash site.

The release from the PMO, informing of Dr. Mishra's visiting and chairing a high-level review meeting in Ahmedabad, stated that the officials confirmed that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) was secured.

Flight Crash- Deaths, DNA, More

The aircraft that was travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed into the building of BJ Medical College, resulting in more damage, injuries, and deaths.

Air India earlier confirmed that out of the total 242 passengers on board, there was only one survivor who had reportedly jumped from the flight and miraculously saved himself. Other than the passengers, the crash also led to the demise of people in the Medical College building, and the death toll now stands at 270.

Amongst the passengers, there were British nationals, Portuguese nationals, Indians, and one Canadian. Reactions and condolences poured in from the international community. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on the flight.

Tata Group also sprang into action after the incident.

On the other hand, the DNA of the bodies recovered from the site is currently being matched to the families of the victims.

Probe Into Crash

According to the PMO release, the AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols since the aircraft is American-made.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier announced the formation of a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to examine the causes leading to the fatal crash.