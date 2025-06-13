Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Of Seat 11A Ramesh Biswas Kumar Speaks Out

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: The Air India AI 171 Ahmedabad to London Dreamliner crashed on Thursday soon after taking off killing 241 of the 242 passengers aboard. The aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel mess, killing several people there as well. The Ahmedabad hospital received 265 bodies and the efforts are on to identify each of them. Meanwhile, the lone survivor of the crash, Ramesh Biswas Kumar Bhalia or Ramesh Viswas who was seated at 11A, just adjacent to the emergency exit door, shared his version of the crash.

As per Zee News TV, Ramesh Biswas Kumar said that he couldn't believe he was alive. "It happened in front of my eyes. Even I couldn't believe how I survived. For a moment, I was confident that I was going to die. But when I opened my eyes, I realised that I was alive, then I tried to unplug my seat belt and exit from the broken emergency door. While I managed to exit, uncle-aunty sitting near me and an air hostess lost their lives in front of my eyes," said Ramesh.

Ramesh shared that the plane witnessed unusual activities after take off. "After the take-off, everything appeared to be stuck for 5-10 seconds. The lights turned on and when we thought that the pilot might have been accelerating for takeoff, the plane collided with the building," he said.

Talking about his escape, Ramesh said that when the emergency door broke due to the collision, he saw some space and exited. "While there was some space on my side, there was a wall on the other side and those sitting there could not have escaped. My left hand got burnt due to the fire," said Ramesh while adding that he lost his brother in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Ramesh at the Ahmedabad hospital. On the other hand, Air India has announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the kin of each victim. The Director General of Civil Aviation has already launched a probe into the matter. The rescue operation has been completed and DNA testing is being completed to identify the bodies.