Air India AI 159 Grounded: Tech Issues Haunt Same Route As AI 171 Disaster

New Delhi: Air India's flight AI 159 from Ahmedabad to London was cancelled due to a technical glitch detected during routine checks. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, scheduled to depart at 1:10 pm, was grounded hours before takeoff as a precautionary measure.

This cancellation comes just days after a devastating plane crash on the same route, which claimed 274 lives. The airline cited "operational issues" as the reason for the cancellation without providing further details. Passengers expressed frustration over the lack of information and facilities provided to them, with some complaining about the sudden cancellation without prior notice.

A passenger told ANI that the Air India flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, has been suddenly cancelled.

"I was going to Gatwick, London, by the 1 p.m. Air India flight, but I have just learned that the flight has been cancelled. The crew members could not give any reason for the flight cancellation or details on a fare refund," the passenger added.

Another passenger said, "We have been told that today's flight has been cancelled and it will depart at 1100 hours tomorrow. All passengers here are troubled."

This incident adds to Air India's recent woes, including a technical snag in one of its engines on a San Francisco to Mumbai flight, which forced passengers to deplane at Kolkata airport, and a Delhi-bound flight that returned to Hong Kong due to a suspected technical issue.