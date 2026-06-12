'If I film a plane, it might crash': Air India witness still haunted after one year

One year after the Air India AI-171 crash claimed around 260 lives, the emotional wounds remain fresh for survivors, witnesses and grieving families. From the lone survivor struggling with anxiety to the teenager who accidentally filmed the tragedy, many continue to live with painful memories, while relatives of those killed are still mourning their loss and seeking justice.

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'Aeroplane boy' Aryan Asari still haunted by Air India crash

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The Air India tragedy left a scar on the families of those involved. While the relatives of the nearly 260 victims continue to mourn their devastating loss, a teenager who was not directly connected to the passengers and had no family members killed in the tragedy continues to suffer from the psychological impact of the crash.

The boy, Aryan Asari, an 18-year-old from Gujarat's Aravalli district, was the only person to accidentally capture footage of the fateful Air India flight that crashed just minutes after take-off on June 12, 2025. After the disaster, he became widely known as the "Aeroplane Boy" as he possessed the only video recording of the crash. However, a year later, he continues to be haunted by the tragedy. Although he dreams of travelling abroad one day, he is still not ready to board a plane and does not even dare to record aircraft taking off anymore, fearing that another tragedy could occur.

"After that incident, I stopped filming aeroplanes on my mobile phone. Now I am scared that if I record a plane, it may also crash," he admitted.

Meanwhile, relatives of those who lost their loved ones continue to grieve their loss and seek justice for the victims.

Families of Air India crash victims continue to mourn and seek justice

Anil Kumar Patel, who lost his son Harshit Patel and daughter-in-law Pooja Patel in the tragedy, expressed hope that no such incident occurs again. He asked the government to make air travel safer and provide justice to the victims.

"On that day, I had dropped off my son and daughter-in-law at the airport around 9 am. At 1 pm, I spoke to them on a video call after they had boarded the flight. That was the last time I spoke to them. I remember them a lot. The government helped us at the time. I also received compensation from the airline. I hope no such incident occurs again. I urge the government to ensure airline safety. We want justice," he said.

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Lone survivor Viswashkumar Ramesh still struggles with trauma

The lone survivor of the Air India crash, Viswashkumar Ramesh, has also not managed to overcome the emotional and psychological trauma of the disaster. Despite surviving against all odds, he says the challenges have continued long after the crash.

"People see that I've survived, but they don't always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors. I still struggle with sleep, anxiety and difficult memories. A year on, I'm still trying to rebuild my life and support my family as best I can. I'm grateful to be alive, but survival is only part of the story. What I've faced since then has been far more difficult than I can put into words," PTI quoted him as saying.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's daughter pays tribute

Radhika Mishra, daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among those killed in the crash, said her father's legacy continues to live on through his public service and the memories he left behind.

"It has been a year, we have come to pay tribute. Papa's service activities are continuing, and many such initiatives are taking place across Gujarat today. This is the true tribute to him. I feel that not a single day has gone by without everyone remembering him. This is the merit he earned, this is his true legacy, and we will simply carry forward his service work. That is our wish," she said.

Air India AI-171 crash

Today marks one year since the AI-171 flight crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India's recent history. The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025.

Earlier today, British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron paid tribute to the victims of the AI-171 crash, remembering the 241 passengers and 12 crew members who lost their lives in the tragedy. One year on, while investigations, memorials and tributes continue, survivors, witnesses and grieving families are still living with the lasting emotional scars left behind by that devastating day.

The aircraft went down in the Meghaninagar area and slammed into the B.J. Medical College hostel and mess complex, triggering a massive fire and widespread destruction. According to officials, 242 passengers and crew members were on board the aircraft. Only one person survived the crash, while deaths on the ground pushed the overall toll to around 260.

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