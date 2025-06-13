Air India AI-171 Crash: Local Recounts Horror, Witnessing Burning Wreckage, Charred Bodies

A resident of Meghani Nagar in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where Air India flight 171 crashed, recounted the horror of the crash, terming the incident a 'horrible sight' to witness. He said that there were half-cut and completely burnt bodies all over the area.

"My son was there... He called me and told about the plane crash incident. My house is located 100-200m away from the crash site. The fire was still burning when I arrived... In 5-7 minutes, fire department, CISF and authorities reached at the spot. It was a horrible sight to witness. There were half-cut and completely burnt bodies all over the area... Meghaninagar has active roads. The situation of local commuters is still not known," ANI quoted A local who resides near crash site as saying.

Meanwhile, the cook of BJ Medical College, Thakur Ravi, said that his mother and two-year-old daughter have been missing since the incident took place.

"In this accident, my mother, Sarlaben Pralhadji Thakur, and my two-year-old daughter, Adyaravi Thakur, are still missing after the plane crash. "My mother, my wife, and I used to cook at the UG students' mess," said Ravi as quoted by ANI.

Earlier today, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris of the crashed Air India plane.

Meanwhile, officials of the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad are conducting DNA sampling of deceased passengers for identification.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and took stock of the incident. He also held a review meeting with the officials in Ahmedabad.

As per media reports, Prime Minister Modi has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately.

Union Home Minister Shah also chaired a meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister, the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and others to take stock of the situation. He also met with the injured in the hospital.

On Thursday, Air India flight number AI 171 crashed into the BJ Medical College campus in Meghani Nagar area of ​​Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizens, 1 Canadian citizen and 7 Portuguese citizens were killed in this accident. Out of the 242 people on board the plane, only one miraculously survived the accident.