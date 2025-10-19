Diwali Travel Nightmare: Can 256 Passengers Make It Home After Air India Flight is Grounded?

The holiday plans of more than 250 passengers who were heading to India to celebrate Diwali were left in shambles after Air India flight AI138 from Milan to New Delhi was suddenly cancelled on Friday. The sudden decision left 256 passengers and 10 crew members stranded with barely a week to go before the peak Diwali celebration day on October 20.

Air India References 'Extended Technical Requirement'

The national airline confirmed that the plane, scheduled to depart from Milan, could not go ahead because of a mechanical problem with the aircraft.

Safety Over Priority: In its official release, Air India explained the cancellation as an "extended technical requirement," reiterating that the move was taken to "prioritise the safety of all passengers and crew."

Cancelled on Friday: Air India flight AI138, on October 17, hit the passengers directly who were planning to arrive in India on time for the Festival of Lights.

Airline Organises Shelter and Rescheduling

Air India assured that it has offered ground services to all passengers concerned, while admitting logistical challenges in organizing accommodation.

Hotel Accommodation: "All passengers affected have been accommodated in hotels; however, because of limited space, arrangements were made outside the immediate area of the airport," the airline said on Saturday.

Visa Issues Resolved: The airline had particularly mentioned a case involving a traveler whose window of travel was expiring: "Particularly, one of the passengers, whose Schengen visa expires on 20 October, has been rebooked on one of another airline's flights out of Milan on 19 October to comply with her visa time validity."

Air India Reissues Regret And Apology

The airline ended its statement by issuing an apology and promising further assistance to stranded travelers.

"Air India is still offering vegetarian meals to all passengers affected. We deeply regret the inconvenience and reiterate our concern for the safety and welfare of our passengers and crew," the release stated.

