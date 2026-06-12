Air India AI171 plane crash: Final report unlikely tomorrow as probe is yet to get completed, says AAIB

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday said a thorough investigation into the tragic accident involving Air India Flight AI-171, which claimed 260 lives, is currently on, and the final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes, while urging the media and the public to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions.

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The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Civil Aviation Ministry, said in a statement that it is conducting the investigation in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, as amended, and the standards and recommended practices contained in ICAO Annex 13.

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A preliminary report containing factual information was released on July 12, 2025.

"The evidence gathered, and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis," said the statement.

The AAIB said it remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective, and evidence-based investigation.

The Air India Flight AI-171 disaster occurred on June 12, 2025, when the London Gatwick-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off. The accident claimed nearly 260 lives, including passengers, crew members and people on the ground, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history.

The AAIB said it expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident.

“We also acknowledge the enduring pain and loss suffered by all those affected,” it added.

Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident.

This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers, and subject matter experts from relevant organisations.

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"Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation," the AAIB said.

The AAIB urged all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress.