Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Air India Phuket-Delhi flight horror: Leaked log exposes nine warnings and triple-hydraulic failure before 300-foot drop

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight horror: Leaked log exposes nine warnings and triple-hydraulic failure before 300-foot drop

New details from the probe into the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident show that the August 4 incident involved more than the turbulence first cited by the airline.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 08:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight horror: Leaked log exposes nine warnings and triple-hydraulic failure before 300-foot drop
Image Credit: ANI. Visual of Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight horror: Leaked log exposes nine warnings and triple-hydraulic failure before 300-foot drop
2
3
4
5