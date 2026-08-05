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Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as CEO

Air India has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO and MD, replacing Campbell Wilson amid financial and regulatory challenges.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as CEO
Image Credit: X/@shukla_tarun/ANI

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