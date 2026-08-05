/Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as CEO

Air India has appointed Tewolde Gebremariam, the former chief of Ethiopian Airlines, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). The change in leadership comes at a difficult time for the Tata Group-owned airline, which is contending with financial losses and heightened regulatory scrutiny following last year’s fatal plane crash.
Gebremariam succeeds Campbell Wilson, who had headed the airline since 2022.
Leadership change at Air India
Air India announced on Wednesday the appointment of Gebremariam as its new CEO and MD. He succeeds Campbell Wilson, a New Zealander and former Singapore Airlines executive who was brought in after the Tata Group’s takeover of the airline to drive its turnaround.
The carrier had earlier said that Wilson informed Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024 of his decision to step down this year.
The new CEO assumes charge at a time when Air India is facing multiple challenges. The airline has been subject to heightened regulatory scrutiny since the 2025 plane crash, with the incident resulting in greater oversight of its operations.
At the same time, Air India has continued to report persistent financial losses.
The impact has been compounded by Pakistan's airspace ban, which has added to the airline's operational difficulties.
Meanwhile, with Gebremariam now taking charge, Air India enters a new phase of leadership.
He assumes responsibility at a time when the airline is working through operational challenges, financial pressures and increased regulatory oversight, while continuing its efforts to strengthen its business under the Tata Group.
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