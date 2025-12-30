Air India Business-Class Horror: Passenger Allegedly Urinates On Co-Flyers And Floor Mid-Air | VIDEO

An Air India flight from New Delhi to Bangkok has erupted in massive outrage on social media after a passenger allegedly urinated on fellow travellers in its business class cabin. The incident, which occurred on 30 December 2025, was highlighted by 23-year-old content creator Shivamm Raghav, who documented the "disturbing" ordeal on Instagram.

'One Of The Worst Experiences'

Shivamm Raghav, travelling alone in business class, went on to call the flight the most disappointing travel story of his life. He argues that despite having paid almost Rs 80,000 ($1,000) for a one-way ticket, the premium cabin turned into a scene of chaos after an inebriated middle-aged man allegedly exposed himself and began urinating down the aisle and onto other passengers.

"He came out of the washroom and started peeing right there," Raghav said in a viral video. "He peed on this guy next to me, who even had to change his pants. The floor was literally soaked."

Questions About Passenger Safety

According to reports, while the business class section, which has 2-2 seating arrangements and just eight seats in total, lacked female passengers at that time - which Raghav termed as “the only silver lining”- no security concerns were detected in that class either.

"What if a woman was alone traveling and this happened to her? How would she ever feel safe again?" He also pointed out the absence of an immediate consequence, as the suspected offender was let out of the aircraft normally when they landed in Bangkok.

Crew Aided Mid-Air

In the video posted online, one can hear passengers arguing with the flight staff regarding their handling of the situation. A passenger shouts, "He's exposing himself to us! What are you guys talking about?"

Though Raghav found that the airline’s onboard experience was adequate, he was scathing about how they handled the situation involving the unruly passenger, terming it a failure of safety procedures.

The Internet And "Pee-Gate" Again

The video currently has over a million views, and social media users have compared it to the notorious "Pee-gate" incident in 2022.

Calls for bans: People have called for a lifetime ban on flying for the suspects.

Alcohol Policy: A few comments urged that alcohol be completely banned on Indian passengers due to their history of misconduct.

Class Versus Etiquette

One quotable remark observed, "Travelling in business class means you are rich in funds but not rich in citizens."

At the time of this writing, a statement from Air India regarding the incident of December 30 has yet to be issued.

However, according to a source, it is known to follow the norms of the DGCA, which may involve reporting the incident to a concerned independent committee and, as a consequence, imposing a 30-day flying ban.

