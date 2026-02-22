Air India cancels New York, Newark flights for Feb 23 due to severe winter storm warning

Air India on Sunday cancelled all flights to and from the New York and Newark in the United States scheduled for February 23 after the forecasts of severe winter storm in the US East Coast, the airline said in a statement.

The airline announced that heavy snowfall in New York, New Jersey, and surrounding areas on February 22–23 may cause major flight disruptions, leading to precautionary cancellations.

While issuing a travel advisory, Air India stated the decision has been taken keeping safety and security of passengers and crew in mind.

Statement of airline reads, “In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 23 February. Our dedicated teams will be extending all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on this date."

The airlines also assured that the designated teams are assisting impacted passengers with rebooking and other travel support.

The airline said that it is implementing proactive measures to reduce disruptions from Sunday through Monday and is allowing customers to adjust travel plans without any specific changes in the fees.

Delta confirmed flight cancellations at several major East Coast airports, including its hubs at Boston (BOS), New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK), and LaGuardia (LGA), to maintain safety for passengers and staff.



Blizzard warning issued for US East Coast

Meanwhile, Blizzard warning has been issued for swath of East Coast, including New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut amid forecast of heavy and powerful storm, which is expected to affect large part of the East Coast.

As per the National Weather Services, warnings for snow and storm stays in effect from Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast, along with heavy snowfall and strong winds likely between February 22 to February 23.

There is forecast of up to 1.5 feet (46 cm) of snow in and around New York City, marking the city's first blizzard warning since 2017.

Official also cautioned that the heavy snowfall along with strong winds may trigger coastal flooding, hazardous travel conditions and widespread power outages.