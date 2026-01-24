'Winter storm fern': Air India cancels New York and Newark flights as historic US freeze

Air India has issued an urgent travel advisory for passengers flying to the United States, announcing the total cancellation of its flight operations to New York (JFK) and Newark (EWR) on January 25 and 26, 2026. The decision comes as a "monster" winter storm, officially named Winter Storm Fern, prepares to lash the US East Coast with heavy snow, crippling ice, and subzero temperatures.

The airline said that this was done in order to focus on the "safety, well-being, and convenience" of passengers and crew. It is reported that dedicated support teams at Air India are working to assist affected travelers with either rebooking or refunds.

Winter storm fern: a 2,000-mile 'ice monster'

Meteorologists have referred to the oncoming system as historic: snow and ice may span more than 2,000 miles from Texas through New England. As of Saturday afternoon, at least 15 states—among them New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and North Carolina—had declared a state of emergency to mobilize resources.

Heavy snowfall: The Northeast, which consists of cities such as Washington D.C., New York, and Boston, is experiencing heavy snowfall of up to a foot in height.

Catastrophic ice: Severe icing is predicted along an arc from eastern Texas to the Carolinas, resulting in fallen power lines and potentially leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity.

Subzero wind chills: Over the course of this coming week, more than half of the US population will experience life-threatening below-freezing temperatures.

National emergency - White House on alert

US President Donald Trump has on Saturday reaffirmed that the administration is in close coordination and consultation with state and local governments. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has now been fully mobilized to address the worst winter storm forecasted for 2026.

Similarly, in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration covering 134 counties, asking citizens to avoid highways as the storm will make travel "hazardous to impossible."

Global aviation in chaos

Similarly, another airline, Air India, is also facing the brunt of this blizzard. Already this weekend, over 8,000 flights have been cancelled in the US. Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Charlotte have all been experiencing "peak chaos" with all these cancellations.

Major hubs, including Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Charlotte, are facing "peak chaos," with airlines issuing travel waivers to allow passengers to change their plans without penalty.

Air India has advised passengers to check their flight status via the official website or contact their 24x7 Call Centre at:

+91 1169329333

+91 1169329999

