Air India cancels several flights as US-Iran conflict escalates

Air India has announced that it has cancelled several flights scheduled for Sunday, following close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in West Asia. The airline said that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

In addition to previously cancelled services, Air India has now called off several international flights scheduled for March 1. This includes AI131/AI130 between Mumbai and London (Heathrow), AI113/AI118 between Delhi and Birmingham, AI155/AI156 between Delhi and Amsterdam, AI151/AI152 between Delhi and Zurich, AI137/AI138 between Delhi and Milan, AI153/AI154 between Delhi and Vienna, AI133/AI132 between Bengaluru and London (Heathrow), AI157/AI158 between Delhi and Copenhagen, AI2017/AI2018 and AI2015/AI2016 between Delhi and London (Heathrow), and AI2029/AI2030 between Delhi and Frankfurt.

The airline added, "We regret the inconvenience caused and are making every effort to assist affected passengers with rebooking and alternative travel arrangements. Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being informed on their registered contact numbers." Travellers are advised to check their flight status at airindia.com/in/en/manage-flight or contact Air India's 24x7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333 and +91 1169329999 for further assistance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The cancellations come amid heightened hostilities in the Middle East after coordinated military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeted Iranian sites, triggering retaliatory threats and airspace shutdowns in Iran, Israel, and Iraq.

The conflict has led to major disruptions in global aviation, with airlines suspending services to Gulf destinations as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday, in Bengaluru, several passengers were left stranded at Kempegowda International Airport after multiple flights to Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

The disruptions follow widespread airspace closures across parts of West Asia, affecting international travel routes.

Rashid Khan, one of the stranded passengers, told ANI that the airport authorities cited the ongoing conflict as the reason behind the cancellation. "The reason the airport authority gave me was the Iran-Israel war. My flight is cancelled," he said. Khan was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru and onward to Abu Dhabi. "They gave me the option of another city. I chose my city. My route was Delhi to Bengaluru and Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi. Now it is cancelled," he added, expressing frustration over the sudden change in plans.

Another passenger at the airport said uncertainty continues over when operations will resume. "Authorities are saying that the flights will not resume until a ceasefire is in place there. We have to go there. Our office and everything are there. We are going to Italy directly from Bahrain. Now, there is no flight to Bahrain," the passenger said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that 444 flights are expected to be cancelled.

In a post on X, the MoCA stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in complete coordination with all the concerned airlines to ensure passenger safety and operational regulations.

"Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March. DGCA is maintaining close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations," the post read.