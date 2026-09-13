/Air India captain found dead in locked Delhi hotel room hours before scheduled flight

Air India captain Sunny Asaldekar was found dead inside his room at Hotel The Grand in Vasant Kunj after his brother alerted hotel staff when repeated calls went unanswered. The room was locked from inside and opened with a master key. Police have begun an inquest, while the cause of death awaits the final post-mortem opinion from doctors.
Police said Asaldekar, a Mumbai-based captain in his 40s, had checked into Hotel The Grand on September 10 during a layover. He was due to operate an Air India flight early the next morning after the incident. He had earlier worked with Air India Express before moving to Air India a few months ago.
The alarm was raised on the evening of September 11 when Asaldekar's brother contacted the hotel manager and said he was not answering repeated calls. Staff went to the room and found the locked room secured from inside.
Police said the manager used a master key to enter and found the captain unconscious and unresponsive. A PCR call was then made to Vasant Kunj North Police Station. Officers reached the hotel and took Asaldekar to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Delhi Police said, "The deceased was working as a Captain with an airline and had checked into the said hotel on 10.09.2026. Later in the evening of 11.09.2026, the brother of the deceased contacted the hotel manager and informed him that his brother was not responding to his calls. The hotel manager thereafter went to the room where the deceased was staying and found it locked from inside. The room was opened with the help of the hotel master key, whereupon the deceased was found lying unconscious and unresponsive."
A forensic crime team was called to inspect the room and collect initial evidence. Police have registered a case under BNSS Section 194. Investigators have not announced a final cause of death.
The body was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted on September 12. Police said the final cause of death will be known after the complete post-mortem findings and chemical analysis are received.
Air India confirmed that the captain was on layover rest in Delhi when he was found unconscious. The airline said, "Air India is deeply saddened at the passing away of a cockpit crew member in Delhi last night. He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead," the spokesperson said.
"Air India is in close touch with his family and is extending all support at this time of grief," the spokesperson added.
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