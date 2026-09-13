/Air India captain found dead in locked Delhi hotel room hours before scheduled flight

Delhi Police said, "The deceased was working as a Captain with an airline and had checked into the said hotel on 10.09.2026. Later in the evening of 11.09.2026, the brother of the deceased contacted the hotel manager and informed him that his brother was not responding to his calls. The hotel manager thereafter went to the room where the deceased was staying and found it locked from inside. The room was opened with the help of the hotel master key, whereupon the deceased was found lying unconscious and unresponsive."