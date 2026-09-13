Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Air India captain found dead in locked Delhi hotel room hours before scheduled flight

Air India captain found dead in locked Delhi hotel room hours before scheduled flight

Air India captain Sunny Asaldekar was found dead at Hotel The Grand in Vasant Kunj. Police await the final post-mortem report.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Air India captain found dead in locked Delhi hotel room hours before scheduled flight
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Air India captain found dead in locked Delhi hotel room hours before scheduled flight
2
3
4
5