Air India CEO warns of significant impact from West Asia War; Airline operating at 30% capacity

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson warned employees that the Middle East conflict would hit the airline’s finances hard and that the worst is yet to come.

The airline has cancelled around 2,500 flights to West Asia over the past three weeks and is currently operating only about 30% of its normal schedule in the region due to the ongoing Iran conflict, Air India CEO told employees in an internal communication on Friday, as per the Economic Times.

“The world, our region and our industry continue to feel the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East… and the effect on the Air India Group is significant, given the usual scale of our operations to, through, and beyond the region,” Wilson said in the note.

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“In the three weeks since the conflict began, we have had to cancel around 2,500 flights to the region. As of today, we are able to operate only about 30% of our normal Middle East schedule because airports and/or airspace are closed, or are assessed as exceeding our safety thresholds,” he added.

The disruption is starting to take a financial toll on the sector, with jet fuel prices more than doubling, Wilson said. “Most of the impact will only start to hit us from next month,” he added, noting that the airline has already imposed a fuel surcharge on new tickets to partly offset the rising costs.

The airline has already been impacted after the Pahalgam attack, mentioning the incident, Wilson said, “Flights to the UK, Europe, and North America are being rerouted even farther from the already longer routes we’ve used since the Pahalgam incident last year, burning more fuel and adding extra flying time,” he said.

However, he raised concerns over weakening travel demand amid broader economic uncertainty. “Not every customer is willing to pay higher airfares, so there is a limit to how much we can raise prices before demand starts to fall,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, on Saturday said, West Asia conflict fallout should not be passed on to flyers, says Ram Mohan Naidu.

“The impact will certainly be felt in oil prices and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), but this should not be transferred to passengers,” the minister told reporters, stressing the government’s focus on keeping air travel affordable.

Naidu said the Centre is in constant consultation with airlines and multiple ministries, including civil aviation, external affairs, and petroleum and natural gas, to manage the evolving situation and minimise disruptions. Describing it as a “multi‑departmental exercise,” he added that the government is regularly taking feedback from airlines to ensure smooth operations and safeguard passenger interests.













