Air India Plane Crash: DNA Verification Completed For 125 Individuals; Two Medical Students Succumb To Injuries

Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday shared that the experts have completed the matching of 125 DNA samples and relatives of 124 deceased have been contacted so far. He added that the mortal remains of 83 deceased have been handed over to their families and the pending mortal remains will be handed over soon. Meanwhile, two more medical students succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to nearly 170.

The identification and handing over process is ongoing for the rest, with authorities working round-the-clock in coordination with forensic teams and grieving families.

The crash, which led to significant loss of life, has prompted a large-scale coordination effort between local hospitals, forensic labs, and Air India representatives to ensure proper identification and dignified return of remains to the victims' families.

Forensic Science Laboratory demonstrated scientific precision to identify the deceased in less than 72 hours in the Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday. According to the release, under the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the FSL team reached the crash site within moments. The magnitude of the disaster was evident at first glance. The mortal remains and body parts were being transported by the rescue team to the Civil Hospital.

The FSL team immediately coordinated with the Civil Hospital and began collecting DNA samples from the bodies and remains brought in for testing. Due to the complexity involved in testing DNA samples collected from unrecognisable remains, every sample of the deceased was carefully brought to the FSL laboratory in Gandhinagar. Simultaneously, the process of collecting DNA samples from the relatives of the deceased and conducting profiling was started at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

A total team of 54 DNA experts has been working around the clock to carry out the profiling and matching tests of the deceased and their family members, the release added. It is noteworthy that in the Ahmedabad plane crash, Gujarat's FSL team accelerated the identification process of the deceased with planned precision. As a result, the team succeeded in establishing the identity of the victims in less than 72 hours.

Of the 54 DNA experts, 22 are women, the release added. Several among them have children under the age of three, yet they have been working at the lab for the past four days to help identify the deceased. The team of experts working day and night at FSL is a true example of selflessness and dedication to duty, he stated.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (With ANI inputs)