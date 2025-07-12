Air India Crash Report: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released the preliminary report into the crash of Air India aircraft in Ahmedabad on June 12 and outlined a sequence of events that unfolded within seconds of the flight's takeoff.

Meanwhile, the Airline Pilots' Association of India on Saturday raised objections to the preliminary report released by the AAIB and claimed that it suggests a bias towards pilot error. It also flagged the issue of experienced personnel, especially line pilots, not being included in the investigation team.

Key Findings In AAIB Report

1- Flight data recovered from the aircraft's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) revealed that the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were inadvertently moved from RUN to CUTOFF, one after the other within a one-second interval, at an altitude just moments after liftoff. One pilot was heard asking the other, "Why did you cut off?" to which the response was, "I did not." However, it remains unclear which pilot made which statement.

2- The shutdown triggered the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), and the aircraft began losing altitude almost immediately, unable to sustain powered flight as per ANI.

3- According to the AAIB, the pilots re-engaged the fuel switches in an attempt to relight both engines. Engine 1 showed signs of recovering thrust, but Engine 2 failed to stabilise.

4- The final distress call – a "MAYDAY" – was transmitted at 08:09 UTC, just seconds before the aircraft crashed into residential buildings outside the airport perimeter.

Potential Causes Ruled Out

Here are some potential causes that have been ruled out after the AAIB’s probe report:

Pilot Fitness: The AAIB report confirmed that both pilots had valid credentials, were medically fit, and well-rested. In addition, the pilots had sufficient experience flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Weather or Bird Activity: There was no evidence of bird activity or bad weather. Reportedly, the skies were clear, with light winds and clear visibility.

Fuel Cleanliness: Fuel samples tested clean with no contamination.

Aircraft Weight Ideal: The aircraft was within its weight and balance limits for takeoff.

What AAIB Probe Report Did Not Reveal?

According to the report by AAIB following points are still under progress:

1- The EAFR data downloaded from the forward EAFR is being analysed in detail

2- Complete analysis of postmortem reports of the crew and the passengers is being done

3- Additional details are being gathered based on the initial leads

4- Investigation is continuing, and the probe team will review and examine additional evidence, records, and information that is being sought from the stakeholders

“Components of interest for further examinations have been identified and quarantined,” the AAIB report stated.

The preliminary report offered an overview of the tragic aircraft crash; however, some unanswered questions, such as the reason for the fuel cutoff and identification of the pilot’s voice.

Air India Ahmedabad Tragedy

Air India flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident shortly after take-off on June 12. The aircraft, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 were Portuguese nationals.

Out of 292 passengers onboard, only one survived as the man sitting in seat 11A jumped moments before the crash, miraculously saving himself.

The crash occurred in the densely populated Meghani Nagar locality of Ahmedabad.

Black Boxes Were Recovered

According to a release from Ministry of Civil Aviation, dated June 26, 2025, both the Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) and Flight Data Recorders (FDR) were recovered—one from a rooftop of the building at the crash site on 13 June, 2025 and the other from the debris on 16 June, 2025.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were issued for their secure handling, storage, and transportation. Subsequently, the black boxes were brought from Ahmedabad to Delhi by IAF aircraft with full security on 24 June, 2025.

(with ANI inputs)