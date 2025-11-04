What the whole world hailed as a miracle has become an unbearable burden in the case of Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the devastating June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Ramesh, who survived the crash that killed 241 people, including his own brother, is now struggling with crippling mental trauma, severe physical injuries, and financial ruin, he revealed in a recent interview with Sky News.

Ramesh was on the Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (AI171) and was able to jump out of the emergency exit after the aircraft crashed into a medical hostel building right after it took off. His brother, Ajaykumar, sitting in another seat, was among the total 260 casualties, including 19 people on the ground.

'Very Broke Down': Trauma And Isolation

Living in Leicester with his wife and four-year-old son, Divang, Ramesh spoke - with his advisor and community leader present for support - about feeling "very broke down", and admitted the trauma has left him isolated and unable to function.

Emotional Block: When Ramesh was asked to describe the crash, he reportedly faltered, stumbled, and lapsed into silence, finding it too painful to speak about it.

Son's Isolation: Ramesh confirmed his son was "okay" but was "not talking properly" with Divang and keeps himself confined to his bedroom, doing "nothing" but thinking about his lost brother, whom he described as "everything."

Physical Tortures: Other than the psychological trauma, Ramesh still experiences knee, shoulder, and back aches, including burns on his left arm. He is dependent on his wife’s help in his daily routines, saying his wife has to help him shower.

Business Lost, Interim Payment Considered Inadequate

He and his late brother had invested "all their savings" into a fishing business in India that required frequent travel. The business has been at a complete standstill since the tragedy and his extended family in both the UK and India have no income.

Air India's parent company, Tata Group, has made an interim payment of £21,500 (around ₹21.9 lakh), which is a common one-off amount given in advance before the settlement of a personal injury claim.

However, Ramesh's advisor, Radd Seiger, insisted the amount "doesn't even touch the sides" of what is needed, given Ramesh is currently unable to work or leave the house. They appealed to Air India for comprehensive support, including funds for transporting his son to school, food, and crucial medical and psychiatric support.

Appeal to Human Connection Representatives of Ramesh further demanded a meeting between Air India's chief executive, Campbell Wilson, and him, his family, and other victims' families to acknowledge their struggles and "talk as humans."

An Air India spokesperson said: "We are deeply conscious of our responsibility to support Mr Ramesh through what must have been an unimaginable period. Care for him - and indeed all families affected by the tragedy - remains our absolute priority." The spokesperson confirmed that an offer for such a meeting has been extended to Ramesh’s representatives and they are hopeful for a positive response.

