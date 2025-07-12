Air India Crash: Was Fuel Cutoff To Both Engines? Shocking Details Emerge In Initial Probe Report

A preliminary investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed at least 270 people in Ahmedabad last month has revealed that the aircraft's engine fuel switches were shifted from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' within seconds of each other shortly after takeoff.

As per the 15-page report, published early Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the cockpit voice recording captures one pilot asking, "Why did you cut off?" to which the other pilot denied the action.