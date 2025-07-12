Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2930500https://zeenews.india.com/india/air-india-crash-was-fuel-cutoff-to-both-engines-shocking-details-emerge-in-initial-probe-report-2930500.html
NewsIndia
AIR INDIA

Air India Crash: Was Fuel Cutoff To Both Engines? Shocking Details Emerge In Initial Probe Report

A preliminary investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed at least 270 people in Ahmedabad last month has revealed that the aircraft's engine fuel switches were shifted from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' within seconds of each other shortly after takeoff. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 06:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Air India Crash: Was Fuel Cutoff To Both Engines? Shocking Details Emerge In Initial Probe Report

A preliminary investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed at least 270 people in Ahmedabad last month has revealed that the aircraft's engine fuel switches were shifted from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' within seconds of each other shortly after takeoff. 

 

 

 

As per the 15-page report, published early Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the cockpit voice recording captures one pilot asking, "Why did you cut off?" to which the other pilot denied the action.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK