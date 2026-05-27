Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight returns after mid-air technical snag

An Air India flight en route to San Francisco was forced to return to Delhi on Wednesday morning after staying airborne for more than eight hours due to a technical snag, the airline said.

According to the airline, Flight AI173, carrying about 230 passengers, operating from Delhi to San Francisco, returned to Delhi in accordance with laid down safety procedures. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 777-300 ER.

“The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India’s safety standards,” the airline said in a statement.

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According to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, the aircraft remained airborne for over eight hours.

The plane reportedly turned back toward Delhi after more than three hours of flying while it was over Chinese airspace.

Air India expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and added that alternative arrangements were being made to ensure they reach their destination as soon as possible.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible,” it said.

“In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them,” the airline added.

The airline has not revealed the exact nature of the technical issue, and the aircraft will now be examined and undergo detailed technical checks.

In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all the required support to passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation, and rescheduling options as per their preference.

Separately, last week an Air India flight from Bengaluru to Delhi reportedly experienced an engine fire incident after landing at Delhi airport on May 21. The airline did not immediately reveal what was the actual cause behind the fire.

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Air India confirmed that Flight AI2802, operating on the Bengaluru–Delhi route, was involved in the incident.

“During the aircraft’s final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally,” said Air India on X on May 21.

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With the agency inputs....