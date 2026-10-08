/Air India Express, Akasa Air suspend Riyadh flights till October 10 after Houthi attack on airport

Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air have suspended flights to and from Riyadh until October 10 amid heightened security concerns, after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital.
Air India Express said passengers impacted by the cancellations can either reschedule their flights at no additional cost or opt for a full refund if they decide to cancel their bookings, Hindustan Times reported.
Akasa Air has also cancelled its Kochi-Riyadh and Riyadh-Kochi services scheduled for October 8, citing the evolving security situation in Riyadh. In a statement issued on Thursday, the airline said affected passengers could either opt for a full refund, which would be credited to the original mode of payment within seven days, or reschedule their journey at no additional cost.
#TravelUpdate: October 08, 2026 | 18:00 IST In view of the evolving security situation in Riyadh, Akasa Air has cancelled the following flights scheduled for 8 October 2026: QP 523 Kochi - Riyadh QP 524 Riyadh - Kochi We continue to monitor and assess the situation on a real-time basis, and further changes will be notified accordingly. Passengers may opt for a full refund, credited to the original source of payment within 7 days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. If your booking was made through a travel partner, please check directly with them for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding during this time.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 8, 2026
IndiGo has also altered its Riyadh operations amid the changing security situation. Flight 6E 93, operating from Hyderabad to Riyadh, was diverted to Dammam, while the airline cancelled its Delhi-Riyadh service for Thursday, Hindustan Times reported citing sources.
IndiGo has also cancelled its Delhi-Riyadh, Mumbai-Riyadh and Hyderabad-Riyadh flights scheduled for Friday, October 9.
The airlines announced the cancellations amid increasing disruption at Riyadh airport following a fresh claim of a Houthi attack on Thursday. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had targeted King Khalid International Airport with a ballistic missile, claiming the strike affected airport operations, AP reported.
Saudi authorities have reported deadly attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport over the past two days. According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, the attacks left three people dead and 36 others injured.
According to Al Jazeera, the attack at Abha International Airport left two people dead and 28 injured, while the incident at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport claimed one life and injured eight others.
India condemns attacks on Saudi airports
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday condemned the recent attacks by Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi group on two airports in Saudi Arabia, describing strikes against civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable”.
In a statement, the MEA said the attacks on Abha International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport had resulted in civilian casualties, including deaths and injuries.
“India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries,” the MEA said.
“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it added.
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