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  • /Air India Express, Akasa Air suspend Riyadh flights till October 10 after Houthi attack on airport

Air India Express, Akasa Air suspend Riyadh flights till October 10 after Houthi attack on airport

Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air have suspended Riyadh flights until October 10 amid security concerns following a claimed Houthi missile attack on King Khalid International Airport.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Air India Express, Akasa Air suspend Riyadh flights till October 10 after Houthi attack on airport
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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Air India Express, Akasa Air suspend Riyadh flights till October 10 after Houthi attack on airport
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