/Air India Express, Akasa Air suspend Riyadh flights till October 10 after Houthi attack on airport

#TravelUpdate: October 08, 2026 | 18:00 IST In view of the evolving security situation in Riyadh, Akasa Air has cancelled the following flights scheduled for 8 October 2026: QP 523 Kochi - Riyadh QP 524 Riyadh - Kochi We continue to monitor and assess the situation on a real-time basis, and further changes will be notified accordingly. Passengers may opt for a full refund, credited to the original source of payment within 7 days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. If your booking was made through a travel partner, please check directly with them for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding during this time.