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Air India and Air India Express suspend flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam until October 24

Air India and Air India Express temporarily suspended all scheduled flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam through October 24, 2026, citing evolving regional conditions.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Air India and Air India Express suspend flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam until October 24
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Air India and Air India Express suspend flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam until October 24
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