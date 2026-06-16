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Technical snags force Air India Express's mid-air return to Kannur; Etihad aborts Chennai takeoff

An Air India Express flight to Jeddah returned to Kannur mid-air, while an Etihad flight in Chennai was aborted on the runway due to technical snags. Read the latest updates on passenger safety and flight status.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Technical snags force Air India Express's mid-air return to Kannur; Etihad aborts Chennai takeoff
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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