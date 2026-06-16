/Technical snags force Air India Express's mid-air return to Kannur; Etihad aborts Chennai takeoff

Two incidents of technical hitches caused problems for aviation operators in South India on Tuesday, resulting in an Air India Express aircraft returning mid-air while another one belonging to Etihad Airways had to return to the terminal even after passengers had boarded.
The Air India Express flight to Jeddah made an emergency return to Kannur International Airport yesterday after the flight's pilots discovered a technical glitch mid-flight.
At the time of writing, the flight, which departed at 7:40 am from Kannur, was reportedly carrying over 180 passengers.
According to airport sources, the issue was detected approximately two hours into the flight. As a result, the pilots of the aircraft decided to terminate the flight to Saudi Arabia, turning the plane around back to its starting point.
"This flight landed at Kannur. What the problem is with this flight will be known hereafter," stated airport sources in their communication.
A different event occurred at the Chennai International Airport, where a passenger flight operated by Etihad Airways destined for Abu Dhabi had to cancel its flight on the runway shortly before take-off time. The flight number was EY343 and it was carrying roughly 260 passengers.
According to the airlines, a "technical glitch" occurred while the plane was taxiing, resulting in a turn back to the terminal. As per the airport protocol, the emergency services were called as a precautionary measure.
Information pertaining to the incident involving Etihad Airways:
Though the cause of the technical assessment by Air India Express is still being investigated, it appears that the Etihad flight should depart around three hours late after fixing the problem.
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