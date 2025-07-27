Air India Express Flight Fails To Take Off From Hindon Airport Due To Technical Snag

An Air India Express flight on Sunday failed to take off from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad following a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport, an Air India Express Spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the flight will depart once the airport is available for commercial operations in the morning.

The airline has provided guests with options, including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund.

On July 23, an Air India Express flight (IX375) from Kozhikode to Doha returned to its origin shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue.

The flight took off at 9:17 AM and landed safely back at Calicut International Airport at 11:12 AM. The airline arranged an alternative aircraft and provided refreshments to passengers, and the flight departed later.

According to the spokesperson, "One of our flights returned to Kohzikode, Kerala, after takeoff due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on a priority basis and provided the guests with refreshments during the delay, and the flight has since departed."

Flight IX375, a Boeing 737-86N was scheduled to depart Kozhikode at 08:50 AM and arrive in Doha by 10:50 AM. The aircraft took off slightly behind schedule at 09:17 AM but was diverted back to Kozhikode shortly after departure. It was diverted to Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, as per Flightradar24.