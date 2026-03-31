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NewsIndiaAir India Express flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke alert
AIR INDIA EXPRESS

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke alert

An Air India Express flight from Bagdogra to Delhi made an emergency landing in Lucknow after a mid-air smoke alert, with the pilot issuing a 'Mayday' call. All 148 passengers were safely evacuated, and the aircraft has been grounded for technical inspection.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke alertPhoto Credit: IANS

An Air India Express flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing in Lucknow on Monday evening after a smoke alert was triggered mid-air.

Flight IX1523, operated by an Airbus A320 and carrying 148 passengers from Bagdogra in West Bengal, was diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after smoke was detected in the avionics bay, a compartment housing critical electronic systems.

Confirming the incident, an Air India Express spokesperson said the diversion was carried out as a precaution. “Prioritising safety, the crew operating one of our flights to Delhi elected to divert to Lucknow and carried out a priority landing following a smoke alert. The aircraft landed safely, and all guests were provided with refreshments on arrival. They were subsequently re-accommodated on alternative flights to Delhi,” the airline said.

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The pilot issued a “Mayday” call, an internationally recognised distress signal, prompting an immediate response from air traffic control. The aircraft landed safely at around 5.20 pm.

All passengers were evacuated without injury. Arrangements were made to transport them onward to Delhi, with some opting for refunds while others were rebooked on later flights and provided hotel accommodation.

Following the incident, the aircraft has been classified as “Aircraft on Ground” (AOG), indicating a technical issue requiring immediate inspection. It remains stationed in Lucknow as engineers conduct detailed checks before it can return to service.

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