Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke alert

An Air India Express flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing in Lucknow on Monday evening after a smoke alert was triggered mid-air.

Flight IX1523, operated by an Airbus A320 and carrying 148 passengers from Bagdogra in West Bengal, was diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after smoke was detected in the avionics bay, a compartment housing critical electronic systems.

Confirming the incident, an Air India Express spokesperson said the diversion was carried out as a precaution. “Prioritising safety, the crew operating one of our flights to Delhi elected to divert to Lucknow and carried out a priority landing following a smoke alert. The aircraft landed safely, and all guests were provided with refreshments on arrival. They were subsequently re-accommodated on alternative flights to Delhi,” the airline said.

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On an Air India flight diverted to Lucknow, Air India Express spokesperson says, "Prioritising safety, the crew operating one of our flights to Delhi elected to divert to Lucknow and carried out a priority landing following a smoke alert. The aircraft landed safely, and all… pic.twitter.com/nuBzkpKLDe — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2026

The pilot issued a “Mayday” call, an internationally recognised distress signal, prompting an immediate response from air traffic control. The aircraft landed safely at around 5.20 pm.

All passengers were evacuated without injury. Arrangements were made to transport them onward to Delhi, with some opting for refunds while others were rebooked on later flights and provided hotel accommodation.

Following the incident, the aircraft has been classified as “Aircraft on Ground” (AOG), indicating a technical issue requiring immediate inspection. It remains stationed in Lucknow as engineers conduct detailed checks before it can return to service.