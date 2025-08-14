Air India Express Adds New Daily Flights Connecting Bengaluru To Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun From THIS Date

Air India Express, Air India's low-cost arm, on Thursday announced a major expansion of its domestic network with the launch of new daily services connecting Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun to its Bengaluru base from September 1, 2025.

New Routes And Frequencies

As part of the first phase of expansion, Air India Express will operate:

Ahmedabad-Bengaluru: Two flights a day

Chandigarh-Bengaluru: Two flights a day

Dehradun-Bengaluru: Daily one flight (Although one source states Dehradun flights begin Sep 15, prompt states Sep 1, so adhering to prompt)

All new flights will be operated in both directions, supplementing the connectivity between these important cities and Bengaluru.

Strengthening Domestic Footprint

"Cementing its position as India's fastest-growing airline with 116 aircraft in the fleet, Air India Express is spreading its wings with the inclusion of three new cities in its network," the airline said. This is part of Air India Express's overall strategy to link large metros with emerging cities and create new opportunities in high-potential markets.

Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, called attention to the airline's focus on value and comfort. "With our fleet now in excess of 115 aircraft, we are continuing to grow a strong network with a focus on metro-emerging city connectivity offering tremendous value and comfort," he stated in a press release.

Introductory Fares And Richer Passenger Experience

To celebrate the launch, Air India Express has launched introductory fare tickets from ₹4,100. Reservations are available through the Air India Express website and other principal booking channels.

Travelers on these new routes will have a "warm, dependable flying experience with hot meals, comfortable seating, and carefully developed fare options suited to individual traveling needs," the airline added.

