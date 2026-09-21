/Air India Express Patna-Delhi flight cancelled for 2 days over operational issues

Air India Express flight IX1348 on the Patna-Delhi route stands cancelled on September 21 and 22 due to operational reasons.
The flight, scheduled to depart Patna at 7:15 am on both days, was called off after the airline informed Patna Airport authorities about the cancellation, citing operational reasons. The exact nature of the issue was not disclosed.
Passengers booked on the flight for these two dates will be affected. The airport has not shared any information yet on rebooking, alternative arrangements or refunds for the affected travellers.
Passengers booked on the affected service were advised to check the latest flight status and contact Air India Express for information regarding their booking and any available alternatives.
Air India Express operates domestic and international services, including flights connecting major cities across India. Flight schedules and operations may be subject to changes due to operational requirements.
Further updates regarding flight operations and passenger arrangements are awaited.
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