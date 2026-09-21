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Air India Express Patna-Delhi flight cancelled for 2 days over operational issues

The airport has not shared any information yet on rebooking, alternative arrangements or refunds for the affected travellers.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Air India Express Patna-Delhi flight cancelled for 2 days over operational issues

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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