Air India Express Pilot Dies Soon After Delhi Landing

Air India Express Pilot: A pilot of the Air India Express passed away in Delhi on Wednesday due to a medical condition, shortly after operating a flight from Srinagar, as reported by news agency PTI.

A spokesperson of the airline in a statement on Thursday expressed regret over the pilot's death and informed that his death was due to a medical condition.

The spokesperson said, "We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition... We are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss."

The spokesperson also requested that all concerned respect privacy, as the airline is committed to assisting the authorities in due process.

"We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process," the spokesperson continued.

PTI reported that the deceased pilot, who was in his late 30s, operated the flight from Srinagar to the national capital. He was not feeling well after the flight landed at the Delhi airport and was taken to the hospital, but he passed away.

No additional details could be obtained on the matter.

(with PTI inputs)