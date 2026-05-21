Air India Flight AI-2802 declares full emergency at Delhi Airport over suspected mid-air engine fire
Air India flight AI-2802 from Bengaluru to New Delhi declared a full emergency at IGI Airport on Thursday night following a suspected mid-air engine fire. The aircraft landed safely on runway 29R.
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An Air India flight operating from Bengaluru to New Delhi declared a full emergency at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday night following a suspected engine fire mid-air.
Flight AI-2802 touched down safely under emergency protocols on runway 29R at approximately 9:30 PM. Airport fire tenders and emergency rescue teams were deployed on the tarmac to secure the aircraft immediately upon arrival.
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