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NewsIndiaAir India Flight AI-2802 declares full emergency at Delhi Airport over suspected mid-air engine fire
AIR INDIA FLIGHT

Air India Flight AI-2802 declares full emergency at Delhi Airport over suspected mid-air engine fire

Air India flight AI-2802 from Bengaluru to New Delhi declared a full emergency at IGI Airport on Thursday night following a suspected mid-air engine fire. The aircraft landed safely on runway 29R.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Air India Flight AI-2802 declares full emergency at Delhi Airport over suspected mid-air engine fireAir India Flight AI-2802 declares full emergency at Delhi Airport. (PHOTO: IANS)

An Air India flight operating from Bengaluru to New Delhi declared a full emergency at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday night following a suspected engine fire mid-air.

Flight AI-2802 touched down safely under emergency protocols on runway 29R at approximately 9:30 PM. Airport fire tenders and emergency rescue teams were deployed on the tarmac to secure the aircraft immediately upon arrival.

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