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Wrong turn across the border: How Air India AI479 crossed into Pakistan during a missed landing | Know what happens next

An Air India flight (AI479) from Delhi to Amritsar briefly crossed the International Border and entered Pakistani airspace after deviating from ATC instructions during a go-around manoeuvre. The DGCA has been informed as an internal investigation begins.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Wrong turn across the border: How Air India AI479 crossed into Pakistan during a missed landing | Know what happens next
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURESource: Bureau

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