/Wrong turn across the border: How Air India AI479 crossed into Pakistan during a missed landing | Know what happens next

An Air India flight flying from Delhi to Amritsar has briefly crossed the International Border (IB) and flown over Pakistani territory during the landing process on Monday, June 22, officials from the airline have announced. "The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistani airspace while maneuvering a go-around at Amritsar airport," the airline said.
Based on preliminary technical information acquired regarding the route of the aircraft, the flight AI479 was originally ordered by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to follow the route that required the aircraft to be positioned at 13 DME (Distance Measuring Equipment).
However, the airplane did not obey the prescribed tracking procedures and continued flying towards the Amritsar (AAR) point. When making the turn to the left during the manoeuvre of missed approach, the airplane crossed the international border line and thus illegally entered the territory of neighbouring state. Air India stated that at the moment when pilots had to follow the prescribed routing instructions issued by ATC, they temporarily failed to do it.
According to the national airline, the violation of airspace has already been officially reported to the regulatory bodies for civil aviation in India such as the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).
"The matter has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is under investigation by our airline. At Air India, passenger and crew safety comes first," an official spokesperson of the airline added.
Even as Air India has taken up a detailed investigation of the factors leading to the airspace violation, the airline has chosen not to divulge the exact period of the violation and the exact weather conditions at the time of the flight's landing.
In its national airliner, it has been stated that the matter of airspace infringement had been officially reported to the regulatory agencies for civil aviation in India, which included the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).
"The matter has been reported to the regulatory agencies and is being investigated by us. Passenger and crew safety are paramount at Air India," an official representative of the airliner further said.
Despite Air India having started its investigation into the matter of airspace violation, it decided not to reveal the time of the violation and weather condition at the time of landing of the plane.
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