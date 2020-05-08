Air India flight carrying 235 Indians arrives in Delhi from Singapore

New Delhi: An Air India flight with 235 Indian nationals from Singapore arrived at the Delhi International Airport on Friday (May 8, 2020) under the Vande Bharat Mission. It is the first of the many flights that will be arriving from the island nation with Indian nationals onboard.

The Delhi Airport Twitter handle posted a heart warming message while welcoming the citizens back to India. The tweet read: "Seeing people coming home is the best feeling for #DelhiAirport. Here’s a glimpse of the first Evacuation flight AI381 to #Delhi that landed a short while ago from Changi Airport."

Residents of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi are among the people who have returned from Singapore. Everyone will be put under a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Earlier today, a flight from Dhaka with 167 passengers onboard, all medical students from Kashmir landed in Srinagar.

Yesterday, two flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai landed in Kochi and Kozhikode with 181 and 182 passengers on board, respectively.

Vande Bharat Mission is touted as India's biggest ever repatriation exercise in history to bring back its nationals stranded abroad due to the international travel lockdown over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.