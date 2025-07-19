Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Hyderabad After Technical Issue
An Air India plane made an emergency landing in Hyderabad due to a technical issue.
Trending Photos
An Air India plane made an emergency landing in Hyderabad due to a technical issue.
#Breaking #AirIndia #EmergencyLanding @_poojaLive @hardikdavelive pic.twitter.com/ciibk5E7zk — Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 19, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement