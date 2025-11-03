Air India Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In Mongolia Due To Suspected Technical Issue

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the crew suspected a technical problem while en route, the airline confirmed.

In a statement, Air India said, “The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone to their destination at the earliest opportunity.”

The airline added, “We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com reported that the aircraft operating the service was a Boeing 777. The exact number of passengers on board has not been disclosed.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that it is providing all possible assistance to Air India passengers stranded in Mongolia.