Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2918669https://zeenews.india.com/india/air-india-flights-to-be-hit-from-june-21-to-july-15-due-to-safety-checks-heres-the-full-list-2918669.html
NewsIndia
AIR INDIA

Air India Flights To Be Hit From June 21 to July 15 Due To Safety Checks: Here's The Full List

Air India said that the reduction in flights has taken place after the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East. 

|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 06:43 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Air India Flights To Be Hit From June 21 to July 15 Due To Safety Checks: Here's The Full List Representative image. (Photo credit: freepik)

Air India on Thursday gave a detailed list of its flights that will be affected due to the reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft. 

These reductions will be effective from June 21 and last until at least July 15, according to an Air India statement.

The reduction in flights has taken place after the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East. The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers, the airline said.

The details of the flights affected are as follows:

1. Routes suspended until July 15:

• Delhi-Nairobi1

(AI961/962) – 4x weekly flights

• Amritsar-London (Gatwick) (AI169/170) – 3x weekly flights

• Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) (AI145/146) – 3x weekly flights

 

2. Routes with reduced frequency until July 15:

 

North America

• Delhi-Toronto: Reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly

• Delhi-Vancouver: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

• Delhi-San Francisco: Reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly

• Delhi-Chicago: Reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly

• Delhi-Washington (Dulles): Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

 

Europe

• Delhi-London (Heathrow): Reduced from 24x weekly to 22x weekly

• Bengaluru-London (Heathrow): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly

• Amritsar-Birmingham and Delhi Birmingham: Reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly

• Delhi-Paris: Reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly

• Delhi-Milan: Reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

• Delhi-Copenhagen: Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

• Delhi-Vienna: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

• Delhi-Amsterdam: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

 

Australia

• Delhi-Melbourne and Delhi-Sydney: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

 

Far-East

• Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly

• Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly

 

Air India said that it is proactively contacting affected passengers to offer re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds as per their preference.

"The revised schedule is being progressively made available on our website, airindia.com, mobile app and through our contact centre. We remain committed to restoring our full schedule as soon as practicable, while at all times prioritising the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft," the Air India statement added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK