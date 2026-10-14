/Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after pilot transmits hijack alert

An Air India flight operating from Frankfurt to New Delhi was diverted to Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday morning after the pilot transmitted Squawk Code 7500—the international emergency signal for a hijacking or unlawful interference. The Boeing 787-9 aircraft landed safely and was immediately escorted to an isolation bay for security screening.
More details are awaited...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.