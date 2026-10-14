Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after pilot transmits hijack alert

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after pilot transmits hijack alert

An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur after the pilot transmitted Squawk Code 7500 for a hijack alert. All passengers are safe.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after pilot transmits hijack alert
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Govt is dedicated to women’s dignity, self-respect and a life of honour: CM Yogi
2
3
4
5