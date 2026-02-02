Air India grounds boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel control switch defect

Air India on Monday grounded one of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch.

“We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft,” the spokesperson said.

"After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot's concerns checked on a priority basis," the spokesperson said.

The issue has been reported to the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA. Air India had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA, and had found no issues. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” an Air India spokesperson added.

