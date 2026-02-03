Air India-Indigo flight wings collide at Mumbai airport

Flight AI2732 from Mumbai to Coimbatore on February 3 got delayed when its wingtip bumped another airline's plane on the taxiway before takeoff.

Air India AI2732 was waiting to take off when its wingtip scraped another aircraft, causing minor damage and grounding the plane for safety checks. All passengers safely deplaned, with the airline swiftly arranging alternate flights to Coimbatore.

IndiGo's 6E 791, fresh from landing, had its wingtip brush the Air India plane during post-landing taxiing. Passengers disembarked safely at the gate; the aircraft now undergoes maintenance as regulators launch an investigation.

Both airlines notified the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) immediately, adhering to safety protocols, and no injuries were reported. Mumbai Airport operations remain normal, but this rare taxiway clash highlights ground traffic pressures at India's busiest hub amid rising air travel.

“Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. The incident has been reported to the regulator: Air India Spokesperson.”

While Indigo also confirmed the incident, saying, “We confirm that the wingtip of one of our aircraft operating flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai on 3 February 2026 came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing. All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated: IndiGo Spokesperson.”

While Air India's AI2732 taxied from C1 to M4 ahead of takeoff and IndiGo's arrival flight headed to B1, their right wingtips collided mid-movement. Both planes returned to the bays for inspection as Mumbai DGCA officials arrived on scene. Further updates are expected from regulators, according to ANI.





