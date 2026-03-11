Air India, IndiGo special flights to UAE & Jeddah: Full list of routes amid Middle East crisis

As the war between the US-Israel alliance and Iran escalates, India’s major airlines have gone into crisis mode. Air India and IndiGo have announced special and ad-hoc flights today, March 11, to facilitate the safe transport of thousands of Indian nationals caught in the crossfire of the Middle East war.

This action comes after a week of severe flight disruptions due to the closure of air corridors in the Middle East region.

Airlines Gear Up to Evacuate Indian Nationals from Middle East as Crisis Intensifies

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has confirmed reports that Indian airlines are gearing up to operate more flights to transport Indian nationals seeking refuge in India or safer destinations.

Air India Group has planned to operate 58 flights to and from West Asia today.

Eight major Middle Eastern and European destinations will be served by IndiGo's upcoming flights.

According to government data, 45 incoming flights successfully evacuated over 7,000 passengers on March 9 alone. Airlines are now seeking "operational flexibility" from the Ministry to continue these operations as the security situation evolves, which may include adjusting flight schedules and routes to ensure passenger safety and maintain service continuity.

Air India and Air India Express: Ad-hoc operations

Air India and Air India Express have launched 36 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to specifically cater to passengers in the UAE. These flights are being operated based on the availability of slots at airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Key special routes today:

Jeddah - Air India is operating round trips from Delhi and Mumbai. Air India Express is operating round trips from Hyderabad and Kozhikode.

Muscat - Air India Express is maintaining scheduled operations with round trips from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli and two round trips from Kochi.

Ministry of Civil Aviation: Muscat designated as 'alternate hub'

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring the "flaring situation" in West Asia. To ensure safety, the DGCA has coordinated with international authorities to permit the usage of Muscat International Airport as a primary en-route alternate airport.

The agreement will provide flights coming and going to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, Fujairah, Jeddah, and Medina with a safe landing destination should their original destination or flight plan be affected by the military actions.

Passenger safety and future outlook

"Passenger safety and continuity of services remain the top priority," the Ministry declared, stating that additional slots for arrivals and departures are being fast-tracked to facilitate support for the evacuations.

As the conflict enters its second week, airlines are warning that flight times may be longer than usual as pilots try to circumnavigate the "no-fly zones" in Iranian and other regional airspaces.

