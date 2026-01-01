Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Issue Advisories As Fog Disrupts Flights

New Delhi: Dense fog caused major disruptions to flight operations across parts of northern and eastern India, including Delhi, on Thursday.

Poor visibility affected operations at airports such as Delhi, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati, prompting airlines to issue advisories and ask passengers to stay updated on their flight status to avoid inconvenience.

Delhi welcomed the New Year under dense fog, heavy pollution and biting cold, with air quality remaining in the “very poor” category. Low temperatures and thick fog further worsened conditions in the capital, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372, indicating persistently high pollution levels across the city.

Air India Issues Fog Advisory, Activates ‘FogCare’

Air India, early on Thursday, issued an advisory on X warning passengers that low visibility conditions in parts of north India, including Delhi, could disrupt flight operations.

“Weather forecasts for tomorrow morning indicate low visibility due to fog in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which may impact flight schedules across the network,” the airline said.

The carrier added that its ‘FogCare’ initiative was in place to assist travellers. “Our ‘FogCare’ initiative provides advanced alerts to passengers on flights most likely to be affected. It offers the option for you to either reschedule your flight at no extra cost or receive a full refund,” Air India informed passengers late Wednesday.

The airline also advised travellers to check the latest flight status on its official website and to allow additional time for travel to the airport due to prevailing conditions.

IndiGo Flags Delays in Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati

IndiGo airline also flagged weather-related disruptions, stating in a post on X, “Low visibility and fog over #Ranchi and #Bhubaneswar has impacted flight schedules. We are keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

The airline urged passengers to remain updated on their flight details through official channels.

“We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support. Here is hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time,” IndiGo said.

As fog continued to linger over parts of the Northeast, IndiGo also alerted passengers about slower aircraft movement at Guwahati airport.

“Departures and arrivals to and from the city, as well as certain routes across our network, may experience short delays as we work through the weather conditions,” the airline stated.

Visibility dropped sharply in Guwahati as fog and haze covered the skies over the Assam capital, affecting normal flight operations.

SpiceJet Issues Alert for Ayodhya and Dharamshala

SpiceJet alerted passengers to adverse weather conditions at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, warning that flight operations at both airports could be affected. Lucknow airport also reported low visibility early on Thursday, though the India Meteorological Department said conditions are likely to improve gradually, with visibility expected to increase to around 2,000 metres by early afternoon.

(From the Inputs of IANS)