हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Air India offers free rescheduling of flights for passengers affected due to farmers' protest

"Waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport only for 26th Nov '20," Air India said.

Air India offers free rescheduling of flights for passengers affected due to farmers&#039; protest

New Delhi: Air India on Thursday announced that passengers affected due to traffic disruption by farmers’ ongoing protest and closure of the borders of the National Capital Region (NCR) will be allowed to reschedule their flights for free.

People coming to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh faced traffic snarls at several border crossings as the Delhi Police intensified vehicle checking in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab against the Centre's farm laws.

"In view of traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders, we are allowing no-show waiver & one free reschedule to passengers who couldn't report for their flights," Air India said on Twitter.

"Waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport only for 26th Nov '20," it added.

 

 

Senior police officials said that heavy deployment was made on the Faridabad, Singhu and Gurgaon border crossings with Haryana and vehicle checking was intensified as a precautionary measure in view of the protest march.

Farmers from Punjab were scheduled to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the city as part of their march. 

Ahead of the protest, Haryana had announced sealing its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state on their way to Delhi.

The Delhi Police had also made clear that they had denied permission to the farmer organisations planning to protest in the capital on November 26 and 27.

Live TV

Tags:
Air Indiapassenger flight reschedulingFarmers' protestDelhiHaryanaPunjab
Next
Story

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: European Parliament lambasts Pakistan, questions Imran Khan govt over action taken against terrorists
  • 92,66,705Confirmed
  • 1,35,223Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M33S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail; Nov 26, 2020