Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hits severe in-flight turbulence; passengers injured | SHOCKING VIDEO

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hits severe in-flight turbulence; passengers injured | SHOCKING VIDEO

Air India flight AI2379 operating from Phuket to Delhi experienced sudden mid-air turbulence on Tuesday, causing a brief drop in altitude.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hits severe in-flight turbulence; passengers injured | SHOCKING VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Best Women's Denim and Jersey Waistcoats for Trendy Layered Fashion
2
3
4
5