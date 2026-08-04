/Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hits severe in-flight turbulence; passengers injured | SHOCKING VIDEO

Passengers aboard an Air India service from Thailand to New Delhi experienced terrifying mid-air turbulence on Tuesday morning. The incident, which caused a sudden change in altitude, resulted in minor injuries to several passengers and crew members before the aircraft landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The aircraft, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to New Delhi, encountered a brief period of atmospheric disturbance during its flight path.
#WATCH | Delhi: Several passengers injured after Air India flight encounters severe air turbulence while travelling from Phuket to Delhi pic.twitter.com/OM1lXKRKcm— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.