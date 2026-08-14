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  • /Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control of key surfaces for 4 seconds: Report

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control of key surfaces for 4 seconds: Report

According to the preliminary assessment, the aircraft’s elevators and ailerons, which control pitch and roll, temporarily lost normal hydraulic control. The functioning of the spoilers was also affected.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control of key surfaces for 4 seconds: Report
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control of key surfaces for 4 seconds: Report
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