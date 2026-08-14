/Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control of key surfaces for 4 seconds: Report

An Air India Airbus A320neo operating a Phuket-New Delhi flight temporarily lost hydraulic control of key flight surfaces for about four seconds after abnormalities affected all three hydraulic systems, according to a report citing an initial Airbus assessment.
The incident involving flight AI2379 took place on August 4 and caused the aircraft to lose around 300 feet in altitude, according to an analysis of the aircraft’s flight data recorder by Airbus, accessed by NDTV Profit. At least 24 passengers and crew members were injured. The aircraft was carrying 145 people, including 137 passengers and eight crew members.
According to the preliminary assessment, the aircraft’s elevators and ailerons, which control pitch and roll, temporarily lost normal hydraulic control. The functioning of the spoilers was also affected.
“The aircraft's elevators and ailerons, which control pitch and roll, temporarily lost normal hydraulic control, while spoiler functions were also affected during the failure,” the Airbus assessment said.
During the roughly four-second period, the elevators and ailerons reportedly drifted without pilot input as abnormalities affected all three hydraulic systems, based on Airbus’ initial reading of the Digital Flight Data Recorder.
The autopilot then disconnected, while the co-pilot, who was flying the aircraft at the time, pushed the side-stick forward after the aircraft is believed to have issued stall warnings.
However, with hydraulic power temporarily unavailable, the control inputs did not immediately produce the expected nose-down movement.
Once the hydraulic systems recovered seconds later, the control inputs took effect, sending the aircraft into a sharp downward trajectory. The sudden movement threw several passengers and cabin crew members upwards inside the aircraft, the report said.
The aircraft’s flight data was subsequently transmitted to Airbus’ AIRTAC technical support centre in Toulouse for further analysis.
Separately, Air India began mandatory drug screening for all its group pilots from August 13.
According to the report, the pilot-in-command of AI2379 subsequently tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory test.
The circumstances surrounding the incident and the test result are expected to form part of the wider investigation into the Phuket-Delhi flight.
(With IANS inputs)
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