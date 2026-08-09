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Air India says it awaits official report amid claims Phuket-Delhi pilot failed drug test

Air India says it regularly tests crew members for drugs after media reports surfaced that the captain of a Phuket-to-Delhi flight involved in a recent incident allegedly tested positive for psychoactive substances.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Air India says it awaits official report amid claims Phuket-Delhi pilot failed drug test
Image Credit: ANI.

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