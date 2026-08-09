/Air India says it awaits official report amid claims Phuket-Delhi pilot failed drug test

Air India on Sunday said it regularly tests crew members for drugs under civil aviation rules after reports that the captain of a Phuket-to-Delhi flight was allegedly found positive for psychoactive substances. The flight faced severe turbulence over Odisha on August 4, causing a sudden drop and injuring passengers and crew members. Air India said it has not received test results.
The statement by the airline came after reports claimed that the captain of an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi had allegedly tested positive for psychoactive substances.
The reported test was conducted after the aircraft landed in Delhi on August 4, according to reports citing multiple sources. Air India said it had not received the results of the test.
"We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are, therefore, not in a position to comment on any findings,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson further stated that “We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required.”
The Airbus A320 was flying from Phuket to Delhi when it encountered severe turbulence over Odisha. The aircraft then experienced a sudden drop of about 300 feet before stabilising.
The flight landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Eight passengers and four cabin crew members were admitted to hospitals for medical evaluation and treatment.
The other passengers were given assistance and support after the aircraft landed.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India Flight AI2379 was operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft with registration VT-EXO.
The flight was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members. The crew included two pilots and six cabin crew members, taking the total number of people on board to 145.
The ministry said the aircraft experienced a momentary altitude variation during the flight and later stabilised before landing safely in Delhi.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched a detailed investigation into the incident.
"The DGCA has initiated a detailed investigation into the occurrence. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA are closely monitoring the situation," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an earlier statement.
The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the sudden altitude change and the injuries suffered during the flight. The reported pilot test is also a matter being followed by the relevant authorities.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu visited the hospital with Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha after the incident.
They met injured passengers and enquired about their condition. The officials also assured them that they would receive the necessary assistance.
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