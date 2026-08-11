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Air India pilot of turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight fails second dope test

Ram Mohan Naidu indicated that the government is reviewing existing regulations concerning substance abuse among pilots.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Air India pilot of turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight fails second dope test
Image Credit: An inside view of the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi after it hit turbulence. (ANI Photos)

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