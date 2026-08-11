/Air India pilot of turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight fails second dope test

The pilot who was flying the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude has failed a second dope test. The development comes as the government steps up scrutiny of the incident and aviation safety procedures.
Air India flight AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, was flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it encountered turbulence and abruptly dropped around 300 feet during the cruise phase.
At least 13 passengers and four crew members were injured. Two crew members suffered spinal injuries involving the tailbone and neck, according to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.
According to sources cited by NDTV, the pilot had initially tested positive for psychoactive substances during post-flight screening in Delhi. A second test conducted later has also returned positive, with sources saying the result indicated marijuana use. The pilot has been taken off the roster pending an inquiry.
The pilot was reportedly not in his seat when the aircraft experienced the sudden altitude loss, with the co-pilot in command of the Airbus A320neo at the time. The aircraft entered what is described as a “negative-G” situation, causing people and unsecured objects inside the cabin to lift from their positions, the report further noted.
Passengers and crew members who were not strapped in were subsequently injured. The investigation is expected to establish whether the altitude loss was linked to pilot action, a technical issue or a hydraulic failure.
Amid the investigation, the Civil Aviation Ministry summoned Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson earlier today over the Phuket-Delhi incident. The ministry sought a direct update from the airline on the incident and the steps being taken from its side.
After meeting Wilson, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said aviation safety remains the government’s “topmost priority” and stressed that there can be no compromise by airlines, regulators or any other stakeholders.
“We wanted to get a direct update from Air India also on the incident. We wanted to see how they are taking this issue from their side,” the minister said.
He added that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been tasked with continuing the investigation and that the government would wait for its detailed report before deciding on further action.
“So, let’s wait for the full-fledged report to come from AAIB so that we can see what action needs to be taken on this,” Naidu said.
#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting with Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson over Phuket-Delhi flight incident, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, "We wanted to get a direct update from Air India also on the incident. We wanted to see how they are taking this… pic.twitter.com/1Nj850k2oi— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Ram Mohan Naidu indicated that the government is reviewing existing regulations concerning substance abuse among pilots.
On whether the rules need to be strengthened, Naidu said, “That issue we are continuously studying. We have also asked DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) for updates on that.”
He said the government was taking the matter seriously and would consider changes if the existing regulations were found to be inadequate.
“If we feel that the present regulation is not up to the mark, we will respond to it very seriously and improve whatever needs to be done,” he said.
Naidu also said that if the investigation finds an issue related to substance use, the ministry is prepared to examine whether the existing regulatory framework needs to be tweaked.
The AAIB investigation will ultimately determine what caused the sudden altitude loss and whether any action is required. Meanwhile, the pilot remains off-rostered as the inquiry into the incident and the test results continues.
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