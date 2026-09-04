/Air India pilot in Phuket-Delhi turbulence tests non-negative for psychoactive substances

Regulatory authorities investigating the severe turbulence on an Air India flight operating from Phuket to Delhi have confirmed that the pilot in command tested “non-negative” for psychoactive substances during mandatory medical screenings.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated a comprehensive probe following the flight, which hit violent, unexpected air pockets, causing severe cabin disruption and injuring several passengers and crew members.
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