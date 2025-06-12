Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash: 10 Points To Know

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: In a tragic incident that shook the whole world, an Air India dreamliner flight heading to London from Ahmedabad crashed shortly after it took off from runway 23. The Air India flight AI171, was to land at London's Gatwick Airport and had 242 people onboard including 230 passengers, two pilots and 10 crew members. The nine-hour flight had around 100 ton of fuel for the long-distance non-stop operation and when the flight crashed into a medical college mess building, the aviation turbine fuel resulted in a massive explosion leaving just one survivor while resulting in more casualties from those present in the building. Here's what we know so far:

1. Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among the victims. Of the 242 people aboard the flight, only one passenger survived the crash miraculously.

2. Air India flight AI171 was a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. It departed from Ahmedabad at 1.38 PM. Of the 242 people aboard, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 1 Canadian and 7 Portuguese nationals.

3. The flight was being flown by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

4. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 IST from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

5. Reports indicate that the aircraft reached an approximate height of 625 feet before its sudden descent. Viral videos show Flight AI 171 taking off from runway 23 and remaining airborne for only 32 seconds before crashing into a residential area.

6. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi arrived at the site to take stock of the situation.

7. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a detailed investigation is underway into the crash of Air India flight AI-171, which went down shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad this afternoon. According to information, the DGCA officials are on site collecting flight data, voice recordings, and witness accounts as part of the investigation. Sources said that Boeing representatives and officials are also expected to assist the ground staff.

8. Experts are investigating the crash of Flight AI 171, suggesting a possible loss of thrust or lift, or a bird strike, as contributing factors. They noted that the aircraft's engine appeared to lose thrust, and its landing gear remained extended at the time of the incident.

9. Around 5-10 students from the medical college were also said to be killed due to the crash. Since it was lunchtime, MBBS students were having lunch.

10. Tata Group has annoucned Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. It also intended to cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support.