Ahmedabad Plane Crash: With around 265 people losing their lives in the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the blame game has now taken centre stage. Opposition parties like Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT have questioned the government. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that 'nobody can stop an accident', Congress leader Pawan Khera said that Shah should at least promise accountability. Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut called for fixing responsibility for the tragedy in which 241 people aboard the London-bound Air India plane were killed.

What Experts Said

While the investigators have recovered the black box or flight data recorder, people are waiting to get the bodies of their loved ones after the DNA testing results. Meanwhile, aviation experts have not ruled out the angle of sabotage. Saligram J. Murlidhar, Former Deputy Director of NAL (National Aerospace Laboratories), told IANS that there are changes of sabotage.

"It looks like the aircraft did not get sufficient height. One possible cause that comes to mind—though this is just a very preliminary assumption—is fuel contamination, which could fall under sabotage. If the fuel added was contaminated with water or other substances, the quantity might appear normal, but the contamination could prevent proper combustion," said Murlidhar.

He said that after Operation Sindoor, India must be careful with sabotage activities.

Captain Sikandar Rizvi said that the accident appeared to be due to the power loss and it could be sabotage. "There are fuel tanks under the wings and one below the fuselage. The aircraft started descending within one and half minutes and the pilot even gave Mayday call. My experience says that this is sabotage. He said that the aircraft computer might have been hacked, thus paralysing the systems and leading to crash," said Rizvi.

Political Slugfest

Reacting to Amit Shah's statement, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "When a plane crashes and people die, the least a Home Minister can offer is a promise of accountability, not a shrug and a lecture on fate. ‘Nobody can stop accidents’ is an abdication. If nothing can be prevented, why do we have ministries at all? Aviation accidents are not acts of God - they are preventable. That’s why we have aviation regulators, safety protocols, and crisis response systems. By the Home Minister’s logic, should we stop investing in safety infrastructure, regulation, or crisis preparedness altogether? Just leave it to fate and call it a day?"

Sena-UBT MP Raut said that the government cannot run away from its responsibility by calling it an accident. “Is anyone responsible for it or not? Will the matter be closed after being labelled as an accident?...The government is there to prevent accidents and save lives. The government must bear the responsibility. Who undertook the privatisation of the airline? The government had accepted its inability to run the airline, so who is responsible?” he said.

Congress leader Udit Raj launched a scathing attack on the aviation safety system in India, claiming that a Director at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) holds a fake degree and that oversight failure led to the tragedy.