Air India Plane Crash Investigation Progressing Steadily, Says Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) investigation into the Air India plane crash is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies.

The ministry added that key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is underway to ascertain to reason behind the crash.

"A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) has been recovered from the crash site on 13 June 2025 and another set was found on 16 June. This model of aircraft has two Blackbox sets. The AAIB investigation is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies. Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway," the Aviation Ministry said.

The Ministry also said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will decide on the location for decoding the flight data recorders from the crashed Air India Flight 171 after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations

"It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis. The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations," the Ministry said.

On June 12, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner heading to London crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, barely a minute after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The accident claimed the lives of 241 people, including former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani. Only one person survived the crash.

The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause behind the incident, and since the aircraft was manufactured in the US, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel investigation under international protocols.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered enhanced safety inspections of Air India’s Boeing 787-8/9 fleet.

Forensic experts have matched 215 DNA samples and handed over the mortal remains of 198 deceased to their respective families, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi said.

"215 DNA samples have been matched, of which the mortal remains of 198 deceased have been handed over to their families...Of the 198 deceased, 149 are Indian nationals, seven Portuguese, 32 British and one Canadian," ANI quoted Joshi as saying.