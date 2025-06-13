PM Modi Pays Visit to Site Of Catastrophic AI-171 Plane Crash

Air India Plane Crash: A day after the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed over 260 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad to assess the situation.

Following his arrival in the city, PM Modi reached the site of the Air India AI171 flight crash. In the tragedy, 241 passengers lost their lives, including the 12 crew members.

#WATCH | PM Modi's cavalcade has arrived at the site of the AI-171 flight crash that claimed the lives of 241 people, including 12 crew members onboard pic.twitter.com/eMvW0DoY4v — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

Earlier, a forensic team had also arrived at the site in Ahmedabad.

(with ANI inputs)