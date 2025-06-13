Advertisement
AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH

PM Modi Pays Visit to Site Of Catastrophic AI-171 Plane Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad after the Air India aircraft crashed in the city on Thursday afternoon. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Pays Visit to Site Of Catastrophic AI-171 Plane Crash Photo Credit: Left- @CISFHQrs; Right- ANI

Air India Plane Crash: A day after the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed over 260 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad to assess the situation. 

Following his arrival in the city, PM Modi reached the site of the Air India AI171 flight crash. In the tragedy, 241 passengers lost their lives, including the 12 crew members.

Earlier, a forensic team had also arrived at the site in Ahmedabad. 

(with ANI inputs) 

